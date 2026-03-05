El Paso County Division of Veterans Services to host Veterans Claims Clinic

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KOAA) — The El Paso County Division of Veterans Services will be hosting a Veterans Claims Clinic on Wednesday, March 19, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at the Fountain Police Department (222 N. Santa Fe Avenue).

The clinic will provide veterans and their families the opportunity to meet with Veterans Service Officers for assistance with;



benefits

disability compensation claims

pensions

other services

There are no appointments, and the event will operate on a first-come, first-served basis.

“Our mission is simple, we are here to serve."



“Claims Clinics allow us to meet Veterans where they are, answer their questions directly, and help ensure they receive the benefits they’ve earned through their service.” Charles Graves, El Paso County Veterans Services Division Manager

The services will be provided for free to veterans.

In 2025 alone, the Division of Veterans Services made



83,760 client contacts

including 12,223 appointments and walk-ins 44,316 phone calls, 23,764 emails 3,457 outreach attendees

4,824 total claims filed

including 662 Benefits Delivery at Discharge (BDD) claims

3,162 representation requests for VA claims assistance

Veterans attending the clinic are asked to bring documentation, including DD-214 discharge paperwork, medical records, and prior VA correspondence.

