Delays in filing for new Veteran Affairs benefits in Denver due to federal government shutdown

DENVER — On this Veteran's Day, it's harder for our veterans to get the help they need during the federal government shutdown.

The Veterans of Foreign Wars Office (VFW) in Denver said because of furloughs and building closures within the Veteran Affairs, it's harder for veterans to get benefits they've earned.

That means any veterans trying to get new disability benefits are facing delays right now. It's particularly challenging for older veterans, and the VFW is trying to help as much as they can.

The VFW's legislative director for Colorado said it is not that the VA is shutting people out, but it's taking longer to get things done.

“Some of the older veterans are not as savvy with technology as other people, so that’s a major impact and that is what really hurts,” VFW Colorado Legislative Director Steve Kjonaas said.

In the meantime, some veterans are now stuck in a tough waiting game. The VFW said the best thing veterans can do is stay in touch with local service officers.

For veterans looking for resources on help with filing for new VA benefits, click here.

Food insecurity is also impacting veterans during the government shutdown.

Volunteers of America Colorado serves 14,000 veterans across the state and said the need for food among veterans is growing. The organization says for veterans who have recently lost their jobs, the timing couldn’t be worse.

“In veterans who have recently lost their job, their way of earning money, and would now qualify for SNAP, with the government being shut down, they are not able to apply,” Volunteers of America Colorado Vice President Faustine Curry said.

Denver7 spoke with the City and County of Denver Veteran Services staff, and they said that resources are still available, even for walk-ins.

“People do face housing or food insecurity and once again being that GPS, we will say okay we looked into the Home Front Military Network for you and this will be a good referral, some place for you to call,” Human Services Operations Supervisor, City/County Veteran Services Mark Garcia said.

Click here for Volunteers of America Colorado resources.