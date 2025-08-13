Colorado veteran awarded with Living Legend Proclamation Tuesday

Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — A Colorado veteran was awarded with a distinct honor Tuesday. Retired Lieutenant Colonel Mary K. Littlejohn was recognized with a Living Legend Proclamation by the Military Women's Memorial.

The Military Women's Memorial is the only national monument dedicated to preserving and promoting the history of women's service.

Littlejohn received a medal and a copy of the proclamation deeming her a "Living Legend." She served in the Air Force Nurse Corps from1967 to 1987, seeing action during the Vietnam War.

Littlejohn is also one of the members who traveled on the all Women's Veterans Honor Flight in 2023.

"To have something like this, or anything like that, it means something," said Littlejohn. "You get something like that, it kind of knocks over and (I) can't believe it."

During her tour in Vietnam she completed over 100 aeromedical evacuation missions and in 1973, she was awarded the Aerospace Medical Association's Flight Nurse of the Year Award.

