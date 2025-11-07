Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Colorado Springs and Pueblo to host Veterans Day parades Saturday to honor military service members

KOAA News5
SOUTHERN COLORADO — Colorado Springs and Pueblo will honor military veterans with parades tomorrow as communities across the state recognize Veterans Day.

Downtown Colorado Springs will host its annual "In Their Honor" parade starting at 11 a.m. on Tejon Street. The parade route runs from Saint Vrain to Vermijo.

This year's grand marshals include Army Colonel Edwin Matthaidess III, Navy Rear Admiral Sean Bailey, and Marine Corps Major General Sean Day.

Pueblo will hold its 24th annual Veterans Day parade beginning at 10 a.m. at Union Avenue and B Street. Colonel Jeff Chostner and Dr. Luis Valerio will serve as parade marshals.

Pueblo is known as the "Home of Heroes" for its strong military tradition and for having multiple Medal of Honor recipients who call the city home. The parade will feature local bands and veteran organizations.

Both parades provide opportunities for communities to show appreciation for those who have served in the military.

