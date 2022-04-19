Colorado dad advocates for veterans' mental health after son completes suicide

COLORADO — David McDaniel has pictures of his children all over his living room walls. He even has a book dedicated to one of his sons, Connor, because photographs are the only way his dad can see him now.

Connor McDaiel, 26-years old and an Army Veteran, died on September 1, 2021.

Connor completed suicide after provoking El Paso County Sheriff's deputies to shoot him.

According to the District Attorney's Office, which ruled the shooting as justified, Connor was armed and firing shots in a wooded area in Peyton with homes nearby.

However, before the hours-long negotiation process with deputies, Connor emailed each of his family members individually with a goodbye letter.

"He explained in there that he felt like his entire life would've been a series of bad experiences sprinkled with happiness, but it was so lopsided to him that it didn't see worth continuing," said McDaniel.

Now, the father who lost his son is using the tragedy to advocate for veterans in need of mental health help.

“I really do strongly feel like if we can make the ‘D' disappear from PTSD, and it's not such a stigma, and... Everybody who's been in combat goes for some mental health, I think it will change things a lot."

Bob McLaughlin, Chief Operating Officer for Mount Carmel Veterans Service Center, has heard stories like McDaniel's for years.

“Often our military members sometimes lose a sense of purpose. People say the NBA, the NFL, Major league baseball is the ultimate team sport… United States Military is the ultimate team sport.”

