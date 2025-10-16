Air Academy student raises money to help wounded veterans play pickleball

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Every Wednesday, you can find veterans getting together at Peak Pickleball to play against each other.

It was originally organized by Mick Tingstrom, and Wednesday was the 115th time the veterans gathered.

Mick's son, Matthew Tingstrom, a student at Air Academy High School, decided he would use his DECA project to give back to those veterans he's been on the court with.

He chose to do a fundraiser for Military Adaptive Sports Courts (MACS), which is an organization that supports and helps wounded veterans play different court sports like pickleball.

"I've seen testimonials from veterans just saying, 'Wow, I'm able to feel my legs again playing pickleball,'" said Matthew Tingstrom. "And I felt called to help this organization."

Matthew Tingstrom has raised more than $3,000 for MACS. He says his favorite part of Wednesday's event was seeing the enjoyment and smiles on the veteran's faces.

___

Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk Colorado Springs Councilmembers went back and forth Tuesday morning over whether October 14 should be recognized as a day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk. Colorado Springs City Council approves resolution honoring Charlie Kirk

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.