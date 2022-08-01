Colorado Springs School District 11 offering $2,500 signing bonus for new hires

COLORADO SPRINGS — Colorado Springs School District 11, one of the largest districts in the city, is facing a staffing shortage.

The district is hosting a series of job fairs to fill 129 open teaching positions alongside openings for bus drivers and food service employees. The job fairs will run from 2-5 p.m., Monday, August 1st and Tuesday, August 2nd.

District 11 asks that candidates bring resumes and references to the job fairs. Qualified candidates will be hired on the spot and receive a $2,500 signing bonus.

The signing bonus applies to the Educational Support Professional, Teacher, and Special Service Provider positions.

Are you not able to attend on August 1st or 2nd? The district will have a hiring booth August 11th from 6 - 8 PM at Gerry Berry Stadium for the 150th year celebration of D11.

Learn more information about D11 career opportunities. For more information call 719-520-2176.

Job Fair Locations

Jack Swigert Aerospace Academy

4220 E. Pikes Peak Ave

Mann Middle School

1001 E. Van Buren St.

Holmes Middle School

2455 Mesa Rd.

Doherty High School

4515 Barnes Rd.

_____

