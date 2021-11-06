Veterans Day Parade returns to Colorado Springs and Pueblo on Saturday

COLORADO SPRINGS — The annual Veterans Day Parade will return to Colorado Springs on Saturday morning. It's all happening downtown along Tejon street.

The tribute to honor our local veterans was canceled last year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The parade will kick off at 10 a.m. It starts on St. Vrain St. and ends near the El Paso County Courthouse at Vermijo Ave. The parade will feature 67 military displays. Fort Carson will be leading the parade with an honor guard and colors. There will also be four high school marching bands performing.

The theme of this year's parade is The Greatest Generation.

"It's a big deal for everyone, most people know active military personnel or veteran in the community. So, it gives everyone the chance to come downtown and get to celebrate them when maybe they don't get to do it as often," said Blake Zink, special event coordinator for Colorado Springs Parks and Rec.

Parking and traffic will be busy around the parade area tomorrow, so parade-goers are encouraged to get their spots early. Drivers should come use the Cimarron or Uintah on and off ramps, and take advantage of the downtown parking garages.

For more information about the Veterans Day parade in Colorado Springs, click here.

In Pueblo, the 20th anniversary Veterans Day parade is also happening on Saturday morning. Pueblo is known as "Home of Heroes" and the town has a lot of veteran pride.

The parade kicks off at 10 a.m. The parade route begins at Union Ave. & B St., heads down Union Ave., then takes a right on City Center Dr., and then turns left on Main St. to 3rd. St.

In Pueblo, there will be more than 40 parade entries which are also military themed.