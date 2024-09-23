UCCS Economic Forum 2024 to deliver impactful information about Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — The UCCS Economic Forum is taking place at the ENT Center for the Arts on September 26. This year's event will be a five-hour-long event that provides insight into the state of economic development and growth in Colorado Springs. The cost to attend is $65.

Doors open at 12 p.m. with the presentations beginning at 1 p.m. News5 will stream the event live on KOAA.com and the KOAA News5 App for mobile devices, Roku, FireTV, AppleTV, Android TV, or on this article below.

This flagship event from the university draws in business owners, elected leaders, real estate professionals, and members of the community invested in the future of our region's growth.

Speakers include Dr. Bill Craighead of UCCS, State Demographer Elizabeth Garner, and many more.

This year's event promises a more interactive experience for in-person attendees with a selection of breakout sessions led by experts discussing housing affordability and forums about real estate and small businesses in the Pikes Peak Region.

What to expect during the forum



Key economic trends in the region

Data analysis of local and national trends

Expert commentary on economic news and data

Topics during the event include conversations on affordable housing, the state of real estate in the Pikes Peak region, inflation concerns and impacts, a conversation on whether we are already in a recession, and how industries can bounce back amid concerns about a shortage of highly-skilled job candidates in the region.

Learn more about Colorado Springs' economic growth by visiting the UCCS College of Business site containing data on Economic Forum events dating back to 1997.

To register to attend the event click here.

WATCH NEWS5 SPECIAL: GROWTH AND OPPORTUNITY

___





Honor Flight 19 Makes It To Washington DC Honor Flight of Southern Colorado is a group that works to give veterans of Southern Colorado and all expenses paid trips to our nation's capital. News5 Brie Groves got a chance to tag along with Honor Flight 19 and tell the stories of the individuals who dedicated their lives to service. Members of Honor Flight 19 pay respects decades in the making

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.