Tri-Lakes celebrates 4th of July with parade, holiday festivities

MONUMENT — Independence Day celebrations are happening all around Southern Colorado this weekend , including in the Tri-Lakes area, where festivities took place all day long including the parade through downtown Monument.

The event featured holiday fun for the whole family family, and the summer weather brought large crowds to line the streets for the parade. For many kids and families, this was the first parade they've seen or been a part of since the pandemic began.

"We came to bring the grand kids to enjoy the best parade we've ever seen," said Ron Wyler, a Monument resident. "It's so awesome, and it's nice to be out and back to normal."

"We love the 4th of July. It's a great holiday and super fun," said Ava Zallar, a high-school cheerleader in the parade. "It's great to see all of these people again, because we haven't really had much of that this year, and it's really nice to see people and faces."

The day started off with a pancake breakfast, then a 4th of July virtual and in-person fun run. After the parade, visitors enjoyed the street fair which showcased food, arts, local business, and non-profit vendors. Bands also played live music at Limbach Park.