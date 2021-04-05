Travel increasing as more people get vaccinated, local expert weighs in

COLORADO SPRINGS — The Easter holiday weekend was one of the busiest for traveling since the pandemic began more than a year ago. A spokesperson for the Colorado Springs Airport said flights were minimal at this time last year, but flights compared to 2019 are up 12% this year. The TSA also reported more than 1.5 million people traveled over the weekend.

"Flights, they're definitely a lot fuller. Wait times at security are increasing again, it feels normal," said Kyle McFarland, who flew out of the COS airport on Monday. "Now that people are getting more comfortable, it seems like they're getting back to normal and have exceeded as well."

More people are likely traveling after receiving their COVID vaccine, and Friday's update from the CDC stated if you've been vaccinated, it's safe to travel within the U.S.

But what does the future for flights look like and what should you keep in mind if you're planning a trip?

"I think that things are going to be opening up, so if you want to get a jump on that, do it now or soon," said Terry Sim, the owner and travel agent of Terry's Travel for 20 years. "At this point, people are calling to say, 'Oh I'm vaccinated now, I want to go. Most people want to go to Florida or stay in the states."

Sim says last year, she canceled nearly 80 trips for her clients. But now, is a good time to start re-booking or planning a trip.

Sim says there are affordable airline prices now. If you're comfortable planning a getaway, check the CDC website before traveling, get travel insurance in case you have to make changes to your trip, and consider traveling to other locations within country.

Cruises came to a complete standstill when the pandemic picked up. The CDC on Friday said that cruises could return later this year, but they are recommending crewmembers on board as well as passengers to get their vaccination.