SHIELD616 dontes active shooter gear to Falcon Fire Department

FALCON — The Falcon Fire Department now has an added measure of safety thanks to the Colorado Springs based, national non-profit SHIELD616.

On Thursday May 6th, SHIELD616 presented the department with 24 rifle rated ballistics vests and helmets. It’s standard practice these days that EMS will enter active shooter situations along with law enforcement to begin treating the wounded before the scene has been secured.

The funds for this donation were raised by members of the Falcon community and the Katalytic Foundation.

Half of the Falcon Fire Department is now equipped with this life-saving gear.

