Watch
Community

Actions

SHIELD616 dontes active shooter gear to Falcon Fire Department

items.[0].videoTitle
Members of the Falcon Fire department are safer thanks to our locally-based national non-profit SHIELD 616. Ballistic vests and helmets were donated free of charge to better protect these first responders if they are called to respond to any kind of active shooter call.
Posted at 10:37 AM, May 07, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-07 12:37:08-04

FALCON — The Falcon Fire Department now has an added measure of safety thanks to the Colorado Springs based, national non-profit SHIELD616.

On Thursday May 6th, SHIELD616 presented the department with 24 rifle rated ballistics vests and helmets. It’s standard practice these days that EMS will enter active shooter situations along with law enforcement to begin treating the wounded before the scene has been secured.

The funds for this donation were raised by members of the Falcon community and the Katalytic Foundation.

Half of the Falcon Fire Department is now equipped with this life-saving gear.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Jefferson Awards

Nominate an amazing person in our community