Pueblo County Fair returns, nearly 300 kids participating

PUEBLO — This week, hundreds of kids will be having fun at the Pueblo County Fair. Livestock shows are returning this year after last year's events were held virtually or canceled altogether because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The fair is taking place at the Colorado State fairgrounds and all the events have returned to in-person. Nearly 300 4-H and FFA kids are excited to get back into the arena to show their animals. The kids are anywhere from eight to 18 years old.

All the livestock animals were brought to the fairgrounds on Monday evening or on Tuesday. The poultry and dog shows were held Tuesday. The swine and beef shows will be on Wednesday, and the sheep and goat shows will be on Thursday. There will also be a family barn dance on Thursday evening.

The Pueblo County Fair has been a tradition in the Pueblo community since 1901.

Admission to the fair is free. Tickets to see the Triple Nickel Band on Friday will be $10. People can also test their skills on a ninja warrior course, or pet animals at the petting zoo and enjoy other activites for the kids.

On Saturday, you can check out the Rocky Mountain Charity Classic miniature horse show.

