Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent happening this weekend

MANITOU SPRINGS — The Pikes Peak Marathon and Ascent are truly a unique racing experience in the United States, and the races are returning this weekend to Manitou Springs.

Between the two races, a total of 2,600 runners will be lacing up their shoes.1,800 runners are running the Ascent race, which is a race from the bottom to the top of Pikes Peak. 800 runners are running the full marathon, which is a run all the way up Pikes Peak, and all the way down.

The Pikes Peak Marathon is the longest-running marathon in the country in its 66th year, and certainly one of the most challenging races that comes with some of the best views.

"Well, you got Pikes Peak. It's America's Mountain and there's no other race like it in this country. It's not an easy race, it's a tough race and its something people want to check off the box and do," said Michael Phan, the assistance race director.

The races have maxed out runners this year, but event organizers are still looking for volunteers to help out with the races.

Race activities and an expo will be held at Memorial Park, which begins at noon on Friday. The expo includes food vendors, business vendors, and places to buy merchandise.

The Manitou Incline will be closed this weekend for the races.

