Neighbors react to deadly weekend shooting in Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS — After Sunday's deadly shooting in southeast Colorado Springs, a nearby neighbor is counting his blessings. That's because one bullet went through a bedroom in his home while multiple were sleeping.

The neighbor, who didn't want to show his face on camera, said he had to huddle for safety as he heard several gunshots early Sunday morning.

"It shot right through my house, right above everyone's heads," said the neighbor. "It went bang bang, and then there was a pause for a brief second, and then bang bang bang. I can't believe my house got shot, and I never thought I'd have to army crawl for a long time."

The neighbor told News5 when he heard the gunshots, he immediately dropped to the ground, and crawled around his home to turn off all the lights and stay out of harm's way.

"We got really lucky. If you don't believe in a God you should now," said the neighbor. "But I'm angry about what happened, and right now, there's nothing I can do."

Several agencies are now offering grief counselors and spiritual care counselors to those seeking help. Those providing support include the victim advocacy unit, Diversus Health, the Salvation Army and American Red Cross.

"A lot of times its just a shocking event, and people need to have somebody to talk to, to understand what they're going to experience," said Sally Broomfield. "We just want to make sure that the community knows that kids are affected. They might have some interesting reactions in how to deal with this, and how to cope with them."

The community partners will be offering support to people in the neighborhood until 6 p.m. Monday evening. They're also planning on offering virtual counseling in the upcoming days.