Meet the Pueblo Police Department's new emotional support dog, Ami

PUEBLO — The newest member of the Pueblo Police Department is a fun furry friend.

The Pueblo Police Department introduced Ami (awe-me), the department's new emotional support dog on Monday. Ami is a black standard poodle whose name is the French word for "friend." According to the press release, Ami will serve both the members of the police department and people in the community by providing emotional support to anyone in need.

"He is here to bring everyone comfort and happiness during good times and bad," the press release from the department reads before explaining the meaning behind Ami's name. "Considering poodles derive from France, we thought a French name was fitting. ... In addition, one of the 5 flags of Pueblo is the French flag."

Ami was bred by Fuzzybottoms Poodles and Bernadoodles and was trained by the Southern Colorado Kennel Club. He also received a nice haircut for his first day of work from A Mutt Makeover while Quality Pet Food Warehouse provided him with food.

The Pueblo Police Department will keep the community updated on Ami's adventures as he adjusts to be part of the police department's team.