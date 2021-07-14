Local youth competes at 116th El Paso Co. Fair

EL PASO CO. — The 116th annual El Paso County Fair is underway this week and Wednesday was a chance for the kids to show off their skills to the community. One of the day's competitors was Mason Wristen, a 12-year-old, showing off two of his hogs.

"My white barrow is 'MacDaddy' and my black gilt is 'Milkshake,'" said Mason. "I came up with (the name) MacDaddy because he was a little bigger and he could trample anyone like a semi."

The fans were back in the stands cheering Mason and other kids on at the Owens Livestock Arena. While showing his two hogs, Mason represented the Golden Prairie 4-H Club from Peyton, Co. This is his third year competing at the El Paso County Fair.

"It's been really fun out here showing my pigs today. Other people come out here to support you and you just have a good time," said Mason. "It can be kind of nerve-wracking, because you never know what to expect."

Mason told News5, the fair is a chance for the kids to show off their hard work raising the animals over the past year.

"I love the animal, you get to build a strong bond with them and they kind of do what you teach them to do. They're like training a dog kind of, but instead, they're a pig and they live outside," said Mason.

Mason, who will be in the 7th grade in just a few weeks, says he spends more than two hours every day with his hogs, and feeds them eight to ten pounds of grain meal daily.

"I drive them outside of my pin like I was doing in the show ring, and then I feed them," said Mason. "I do the same thing at night."

Mason was among the dozens of kids ages eight to 17 years old, who showed their livestock on Wednesday. He got first and second place in his first two classes of the day.

"I've never gotten anything better than 4th, so that was a way big shock to me. I'm kind of thankful I signed up to do this and I'm out there today," said Mason.

The El Paso County Fair runs through Saturday, July 17. The demolition derby as well as the buyer's luncheon are among the events taking place on the last day. Fair organizers say lines are a little longer than usual, so it's recommended to purchase tickets online ahead of time.

