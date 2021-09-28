Local woman spreads positivity through sidewalk chalk messages

COLORADO SPRINGS — A local woman wants to spread positivity through sidewalk chalk. It's something she's been doing for years in her spare time. And if you've taken a stroll in downtown Colorado Springs lately, you may have seen some of the positive messages and quotes she's written.

Kalani Lesane is the 20-year-old behind the messages, and she says she just wants to make a small difference in the community and inspire others.

"Each day, I want to make a difference in someone's life, and whether that's with the chalk or whatever else I'm doing throughout my life, it makes me feel really good," said Kalani Lesane. "If I can end my day knowing that I made someone's day or made a difference in their day, or impacted them, that's what it's all about."

Lesane says the effort started nearly three years ago after she got a box of chalk for her birthday and didn't know what to do with it. Her and her friend decided to walk around downtown and write a quote. Her work sparked conversations with strangers and she got positive feedback, which is when she decided to keep going out into the community almost every day to write uplifting messages.

One quote says "doing your best will look different every day," and it caught the attention of a few people walking by.

"I love that someone is putting a positive foot forward to make you happy, so maybe you'll be more positive the rest of the day," said Jim Harper.

"I think it's a really cute small thing that contributes to anyone just passing by, and can brighten anyone's day," said Grace Mare.

After Lesane leaves an inspirational quote behind, she snaps a photo of it to share on her Instagram page, @ChalkyThoughts. She says many others have shared their own photos too.

"They'll post it, and I have people that have re-posted saying 'I really needed this today, thank you.' And I'm like 'oh my gosh, my heart,'" said Lesane. "It's just so nice to make a small, meaningful impact. Something very small can always be impactful."

For Lesane, simplicity is key, and using color to bring some color to someone's day is a small gesture that can have a big impact.

"I think that as many small things that we can do to make a difference and make an impact and spread love and kindness, it's so important to do that," said Lesane.

Lesane is also a artist and poet and says inspiring others, also inspires her to get creative in her own work. Sometimes a quote will lead her to writing a poem afterward.

Majority of the quotes are written in the downtown area. You can also find photos of all of the messages on her Instagram page @chalky thoughts. She posts almost every day.