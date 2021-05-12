Local restaurant provides dozens of meals to nurses

COLORADO SPRINGS — Nurses are always making big contributions to our community, and that's why a local restaurant wants to pay it forward and recognize them for all they've done.

It was an early start on Wednesday morning for staff at Amanda's Fonda. They were cooking and preparing dozens of meals to serve to local nurses, which is their way of showing appreciation during National Nurses Week.

"Our medical field has just been overworked, and they've really been heroic for lack of a better word," said Jeff Daley, the director of operations.

Daley and the staff at Amanda's Fonda helped cook and prepare 50 meals to give to nurses at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. The meals were welcomed with "thank you's" and smiles.

"Today we're very excited to be giving back to the community," said Daley. "We feel like the community has been good to us, and we feel that it's important to give back and what better group of people then first responders."

On the menu was homemade beef and chicken enchiladas, and rice and beans.

The meal is a "thank you" meal for those who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic, and for those who have been working tirelessly throughout the past year.

In a statement from the hospital: "We're so grateful to restaurants like Amanda's Fonda to provide food to team members in honor of Nurses Week," said Heather Graves, Director of

Volunteer Services and Strategic Community Partnerships at Children's Hospital Colorado, Colorado Springs. "It's donations like this that recognize healthcare heroes and show support from the community. We're proud to serve families here in southern Colorado and are truly thankful for this gift."

Today also National School Nurse day, which is a day to recognize nurses taking care of students who are sick in classroom settings.