Local nonprofit to receive a large lump sum in state funding

Pueblo Cooperative Care Center, a local, nonprofit that provides basic needs essentials, voucher programs, Medicaid and Medicare Supplemental Services, and on-site medical screening services to the public, is set to receive $175,000 from the state of Colorado.

In the last year, the group served more than 40,000 people, more than any other cooperative care program in the area.

With these extra funds, the group can buy locally sourced food to "spread the wealth" among other local businesses.

This large lump sum will go a long way towards keeping the care center open so they can continue to provide their services across Pueblo County like they have done for the last 41 years.

