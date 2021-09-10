Local high school students write "thank you" notes to first responders

COLORADO SPRINGS — As we remember 20 years after 9/11, a local school is finding a way to give back to first responders in our community.

On Friday, high school students Discovery Canyon Campus in northern Colorado Springs took time during the school day to write 'thank you' cards with kind messages. The notes will be delivered to first responders in Colorado Springs and throughout El Paso County.

Many of the students weren't born or were very young when the tragedy of 9/11 happened. However, the school's staff wanted to come up with a way for the students to learn about that day, and also remember those who lost their lives, including first responders.

That's when they came up with the idea to hand-write the letters. Some students wrote one, while others wrote up to five. Some of the notes were a simple, 'thank you for your service,' while others were letting first responders know the students are grateful for their protection and service to the community.

"I actually think it's great because it lets them know that there is somebody here for them. There is somebody that's saying I support you," said Hayley Schreier, a student at the school. "Because I know my dad is in the military. For him to get a card that says 'thank you for your service, thank you for being away from your family,' that's amazing."

Staff members at the high school will deliver the notes to first responders next week. They'll go to local police departments, fire departments, medical first responders, and military.

A spokesperson for the district also said at many of the athletic events this week and during the morning announcements, they've also held a moment of silence to remember those who lost their lives on 9/11.