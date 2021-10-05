Local family transforms front yard in haunted playground

COLORADO SPRINGS — October is here and that means Halloween is right around the corner. A family in Colorado Springs is going all out for the holiday by turning their front yard into a haunted one.

The Svenby family lives on the city's west side, and every year they decorate their front yard for Halloween. The thrilling display has12-foot tall skeletons, tombstones, ghosts, pumpkins and a whole lot more.

"We absolutely love this holiday. Anyone that knows our family, they know we love Halloween," said Melissa Svenby, the homeowner. "Our family, we love traditions and we love decorating."

Svenby says her and her family start buying decorations in July. Then the family all helps to put up the decorations in September.

"The 12-foot tall infernos came out at Home Depot in July and we decided to add that to our collection. So that kind of helped us take the game up a notch," said Svenby.

"I like it. It's different each year and it's kind of scary," said John Young, who's among the hundreds who've already stopped by to see the haunted yard. "It's really neat, these people work very hard on this. I've already sent pictures to people to come see it."

The smiles the decorations are the reason the Svenby's have made this a tradition every year.

"We really just enjoy people coming by the house. I just think the joy that it brings the community is really worth it for us," said Svenby. "People leave us notes on the doorstep, we had kids draw us pictures that we hang on the fridge."

The family said it takes about three days to put all the decorations up. Their home is off of Fontanero and 30th. If you'd like to stop by, you can go to the family's Instagram page and send them a message. Their handle is @2906deadmanscurve