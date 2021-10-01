Local boy gets backyard football field from Make a Wish Colorado

PEYTON, CO —Playing on a turf football field is every young football fan's dream, and for one lucky boy in Peyton, his dream became a reality today. The Mecha family's backyard was recently transformed into a mini football field. Landrey Gillis Mecha, seven years old, has cystic fibrosis. It's a medical condition that leads to extra mucous in his lungs and gives him breathing problems. But he's a big football fan, and his condition doesn't stop him from playing sports. So for his wish, with Make a Wish Colorado, he asked for his own football field. On Friday afternoon, that wish was granted. The organization, with the help of Elevate Landscape, built a 50' x 30' football field for Landrey to play on. "I was so surprised, and I liked it," said Landrey. "As soon as I asked him what his wish was, he said immediately he wanted his own football field in his back yard, and right away we started planning," said Jamie Castle, senior coordinator for Make a Wish. Mike Fariss with Elevate Landscape also said that it was important for him to help Landrey get his wish, because his own son has medical issues and helping another little boy is an important reminder to be grateful. "Our community gives us so much, and it's just so awesome to be able to help out others. And I can definitely understand a lot of things that this family has gone through and what a blessing things like this can be," said Fariss. Landrey says he will be in the backyard playing football everyday with his siblings. His favorite team is the New England Patriots.