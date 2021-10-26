Jefferson Awards: Former CEO of Springs Rescue Mission provided hope for homeless community

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News 5 wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who selflessly serve those in need. Let us know about amazing people making a difference in our community every day by nominating them for the Jefferson Awards. The prestigious nationwide program recognizes people making extraordinary efforts to make their neighborhoods better through service.

KOAA News 5 has the honor of presenting this award to people in Southern Colorado and we need your help to discover these gems in our communities.

This month's winner has been serving those in need in Colorado Springs for decades. His name is Larry Yonker, and he's the former CEO of Springs Rescue Mission. His compassion for the homeless helped expand the mission, and provide a community of hope for the homeless during his tenure there.

Tune in to KOAA News5 at 4 to learn more about how he's making a positive difference in our community.

ORIGINS OF THE JEFFERSON AWARDS

Started by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1972, The Jefferson Awards have honored the incredible spirit and unique accomplishments of over 63,000 national and local heroes.

Every Jefferson Award honoree, from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Congressman John Lewis, to former Buffalo Bill Fred Jackson has inspired through their selfless public service.

Together, we will bring much-needed attention to those Coloradans who generate the ripples of good in our community.

