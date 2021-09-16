Jefferson Awards: Colorado Springs neighbor helping young adults get off the streets

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA News 5 wants to celebrate the unsung heroes who selflessly serve those in need. Let us know about amazing people making a difference in our community every day by nominating them for the Jefferson Awards. The prestigious nationwide program recognizes people making extraordinary efforts to make their neighborhoods better through service.

KOAA News 5 has the honor of presenting this award to people in Southern Colorado and we need your help to discover these gems in our communities.

The winner for September 2021 is Shelley Jensen, a Colorado Springs resident who founded the nonprofit organization, We Fortify.

The organization is dedicated to helping young adults in El Paso County who are homeless or about to lost their homes. The organization is building a tiny home village and helping people ages 18 to 25 get off the streets. Some homes have already been built, while others will be finished soon.

ORIGINS OF THE JEFFERSON AWARDS

Started by Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis in 1972, The Jefferson Awards have honored the incredible spirit and unique accomplishments of over 63,000 national and local heroes.

Every Jefferson Award honoree, from Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor, Congressman John Lewis, to former Buffalo Bill Fred Jackson has inspired through their selfless public service.

Together, we will bring much-needed attention to those Coloradans who generate the ripples of good in our community.