Give to families in need with The Salvation Army Angel Tree

COLORADO SPRINGS — KOAA5 is proud to partner with The Salvation Army to support this year’s Angel Tree project.

Angel Trees are Christmas trees located in Walmart stores, McDivitt Law Firm, and other small businesses throughout southern Colorado.

The trees are loaded up with tags featuring the Christmas wishes of children in our community. The tags display the child’s name, age, and gift wish.

Folks take a tag, shop for the items, and return the gifts, unwrapped, to the store where they got the tag.

McDivitt Law Firm is the supporting sponsor of Angel Tree this year.

If you are looking for a way to give to families in need this year, consider giving to Angel Tree before December 19th.

All toys will go to families in the communities where they are donated.

You can also make a cash donation to Salvation Army to let them do the shopping by going to HelpColoradoSprings.com.

Learn more about the Angel Tree origins and how it works in the video below.

