Firefighter injured after engine is involved in Colorado Springs accident

Posted at 8:43 AM, Sep 29, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-29 10:46:28-04

COLORADO SPRINGS — A Colorado Springs firefighter has been injured after a station engine was involved in an accident on Wednesday morning.

According to the Colorado Springs Fire Department, the accident happened on Nevada Street near Kiowa and Tejon Street. More details are emerging at this time, but it was confirmed that debris from a construction vehicle fell off the truck, striking the passenger side of the fire truck. The impact left a firefighter with undisclosed injuries.

As of now, portions of Nevada Street are being blocked off while officials handle the accident.

This story is developing.

