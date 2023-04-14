COLORADO SPRINGS — Food insecurities affect us all. And it is affecting more of us every day. Navy Federal Credit Union and Care and Share Food Bankare working tirelessly to make sure we Feed Our Families, and you can help.

Care and Share Food Bank helps to bridge the gap between hunger and abundance. Its mission is to provide food, partnering opportunities, and education to fight hunger and food insecurity within the Southern Colorado community.

Drop off non-perishable food donations at these participating Navy Federal Credit Union locations throughout the month of May.

Join us as we work to Feed Our Families.

Colorado Springs, CO branches (3 branches)

Markets at Mesa Ridge outside Fort Carson gate 20

6830 Mesa Ridge Pwky

Fountain, CO 80817

Peterson AFB north of the west gate entrance

1139 Space Center Dr

Colorado Springs, CO 80915

University Village Shopping Center

5278 N Nevada Ave, Suite 180

Colorado Springs, CO 80918

