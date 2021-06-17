Expensive parking kiosk stolen from small community of Green Mountain Falls

GREEN MOUNTAIN FALLS — A small local community is calling to action to find the people who stole an expensive parking kiosk.

The stolen kiosk was installed in front of Gazebo Lake in Green Mountain Falls. Virgil Hodges, the town's Marshal, told News5 the kiosk was taken late Tuesday or early Wednesday morning, and it's worth $16,000.

Throughout the week, staff in the town have installed about a dozen parking kiosks like it. The kiosks are not active yet, but Hodges says the town hopes to have them working by this weekend.

However, paid parking has been a controversial topic in the small town.

"The residents don't want it, the businesses don't want it, I'm sure that the hikers and the tourists don't want it either," said Ben Stephens, the 20-year owner of The Pantry Restaurant. A few of the parking kiosks were installed near the restaurant. "If some of the old locals or something decided they wanted to remove one, I'm not surprised."

Law enforcement is now looking for suspects. According to Hodges, the crime is a felony. Those involved could be facing imprisonment, a fine, or both.

Hodges says some leads have come forward. If anyone has information about what happened, they're asked to contact the Marshal's office by calling 719-684-9415 or sending an email to Marshal@gmfco.us.

Hodges says Pikes Peak Crime Stoppers will also be involved. The organization offers awards for information leading to arrest or conviction of someone involved in a crime. There will be a $1,000 reward offered for anyone who can provide information.

People can remain anonymous when providing a tip.

Hodges also says the El Paso County Sheriff's Office is also helping with the investigation.