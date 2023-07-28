El Paso County Department of Human Services seeking applications for community services grant

EL PASO COUNTY — The El Paso County Department of Human Services (DHS) is actively accepting applications from community organizations to receive funding through the Community Services Block Grant.

Organizations with programs and services that serve those in low-income housing are encouraged to apply. In order to be eligible for the grant, organizations must:



be located in El Paso County

be able to document how the proposed program or service will help lessen the causes or conditions of poverty

be able to capture required data (including, but not limited to, individuals or households served, outcomes achieved, demographic information, etc)

Click here for the application packet.

Completed applications must reach the DHS office by 5 p.m. on Tuesday, August 15. Applications and questions may be emailed to Heather Cross at heathercross2@elpaso.com. Applications may also be mailed through the U.S. Postal Service.

The Community Services Block Grant is a federally funded program that funds support services that help lessen the causes and conditions of poverty. In Colorado, the grant's funds are issued to the Department of Local Affairs (DOLA) to give out to various organizations with the goals of:



poverty reduction,

revitalization of low-income communities, and

empowerment of low-income families.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.