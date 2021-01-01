Drive Aware

You might know AAA Colorado best for our tow trucks. But since 1922, we've been Colorado's most-trusted advocate for safety on our roads. And our AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety is one of the world's most respected research organizations.

Nationwide, more than 3,400 people are killed each year in distracted driving crashes. If you are texting while driving, you are up to eight times more likely to be involved in a crash than if you aren't. Even talking on the phone is dangerous – you're up to four times more likely to crash while on the phone. Even after you put the phone down, you can be cognitively distracted for up to 27 seconds. At 25 miles per hour, you could travel the length of nearly three football fields during this time. The bottom line: Put your phone and other electronic devices away whenever you're driving. You can't use them safely. In fact, the only safe thing to do while driving, is driving.

