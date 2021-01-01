Colorado sees around 600 traffic-related fatalities every year. In 2018, 642 people died, marking the highest number since 2004. Distracted drivers, DUI, weather conditions, and road rage are just a few of the causes. KOAA5 is partnering up with Drive Aware sponsors to combat this epidemic by providing relevant and pragmatic safety tips for drivers.
Be prepared for winter driving conditions with an emergency kit in your car and by ensuring your vehicle is properly maintained with antifreeze, working wiper blades, tires with proper tread depth and air pressure, a battery with a good charge, working headlights, and more. Learn more about preparing for the season.
How much is too much when it comes to marijuana? The answer is that any amount puts you at risk for DUI, which could mean jail time, losing your license, and tens of thousands of dollars in legal expenses. Click here to learn more about the Cannabis Conversation.
You might know AAA Colorado best for our tow trucks. But since 1922, we've been Colorado's most-trusted advocate for safety on our roads. And our AAA Foundation for Traffic Safety is one of the world's most respected research organizations.
Nationwide, more than 3,400 people are killed each year in distracted driving crashes. If you are texting while driving, you are up to eight times more likely to be involved in a crash than if you aren't. Even talking on the phone is dangerous – you're up to four times more likely to crash while on the phone. Even after you put the phone down, you can be cognitively distracted for up to 27 seconds. At 25 miles per hour, you could travel the length of nearly three football fields during this time. The bottom line: Put your phone and other electronic devices away whenever you're driving. You can't use them safely. In fact, the only safe thing to do while driving, is driving.