Watch Now
CommunityContests

Actions

Winter Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes, enter for a chance to win $100 gift card

Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes 2023 Winter
KOAA
Enter to win a $100 gift card. We will draw a winner each weekday afternoon and will announce the winner during News5 at 5. Sweepstakes ends December 11, 2023.
Fill Up With 5 Sweepstakes 2023 Winter
Posted
and last updated

___



Unaffiliated Voters Cast 46% of All Ballots in El Paso County

As of Wednesday night, voter turnout among active voters in El Paso County is at 78% and is expected to climb as election workers continue to process votes.

Unaffiliated voters cast 46% of all ballots in El Paso County

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

IYGACAB 480x360.jpg

If You Give A Child A Book Campaign Changes Lives In Our Community