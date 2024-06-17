Watch Now
CommunityContests

Actions

Win a free Tablo streaming device, sweepstakes running through mid July

TABLO GIVEAWAY
KOAA 5
TABLO GIVEAWAY
Posted at 12:00 AM, Jun 17, 2024

There's a new way to watch KOAA 5. Check it out, it's TABLO. Watch and record the most popular shows subscription-free. Live sports, daytime dramas, primetime hits, and of course KOAA NEWS 5. Keeping you updated wherever you live. And now we're giving you a chance to win TABLO for FREE!

___



A local swimmer is heading to Indianapolis for the Olympic swim trials

Madi Mintenko, an incoming senior at Pine Creek High School, has received an invitation to participate in the Olympic swim trials in Indianapolis.

Colorado Springs high schooler competes to get on Olympics swim team

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

KOAA News5 Mobile App

News5 Mobile App