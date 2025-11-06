Holly Jolly Giveaway, coming soon

Details coming soon.

Six transferred with minor injuries after SUV Crashes into King Soopers The Colorado Springs Fire Department says that 6 people were transported with minor injuries after a SUV ran through a King Soopers on Uintah and 19th Street in Colorado Springs. 6 Transferred with Minor Injuries After SUV Crashes into King Soopers

