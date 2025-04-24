GIVEAWAY: Enter to win four tickets to the Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC vs New York Red Bulls on May 6

COLORADO SPRINGS — Looking for some family fun? Look no further, KOAA 5 and the Colorado Springs Switchbacks are teaming up to give away five family four-ticket packs for the Switchbacks home game versus the MLS New York Red Bulls.

It is not often that the MLS and USL teams meet up, and the 2025 US Open Cup is just that opportunity. The matchup between Switchbacks and the Red Bulls is round 32 of the tournament.

Sign up for a free chance to catch the action by filling out the form below. Winners will be announced in our Kickin' It with the Switchbacks on May 1st.

___





____

