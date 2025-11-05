Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityContests

Actions

Fill Up with 5 Sweeptakes, enter for a chance to win a $100 King Soopers Gift Card

COMING SOON
KOAA 5
COMING SOON
Posted

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KOAA) — Details Coming Soon...

___

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

Barbara Bowman from Delta, Colorado pleaded guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty filed against her.

Colorado woman pleads guilty to 15 of more than 250 counts of animal cruelty

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Sign up for our Morning E-mail Newsletter to receive the latest headlines in your inbox.

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.