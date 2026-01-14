Enter for a chance to win an Olympic Prize Pack Giveaway and tickets to USOPM's Winter Fest

Details coming soon.

___

Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores Discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Colorado. Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.