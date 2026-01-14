Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
News5 CommunityContests

Actions

Enter for a chance to win an Olympic Prize Pack Giveaway and tickets to USOPM's Winter Fest

COMING SOON
KOAA 5
COMING SOON
Posted

Details coming soon.

___

Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

Discount grocery chain Aldi is coming to Colorado.

Aldi's expansion could bring relief to neighborhoods lacking grocery stores

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

News Tips
What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below.