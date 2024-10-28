CONTEST: Win a $1,000 Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show Shopping Spree

COLORADO SPRINGS — The holiday season is right around the corner and KOAA News5 is teaming up with Colorado Christmas Gift Show to give one lucky viewer a $1,000 shopping spree.
The Colorado Country Christmas Gift Show is the perfect place to find that hand-crafted item for that special someone. This year's event at the Colorado Springs Event Center will run November 15 -17. See details below for entering.
___
"How Do You Stop It?" Windows At Pueblo Business Continually Shot Out
Business owners in Pueblo are concerned about recent vandalism Downtown. They say several shops along North Santa Fe Avenue have had their windows broken including The Great Divide Ski, Bike, and Hike.
____
Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.