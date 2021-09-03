Colorado State Fair features new exhibit called "Explore Colorado"

PUEBLO — The Colorado State Fair is in full swing, and there's a lot to do in the final weekend including a one-of-a-kind exhibit you might want to check out.

It's the new "Explore Colorado" exhibit and it's now open to fair-goers. While you're visiting the state fair, you can also explore destinations around the state at the exhibit.

The exhibit replaces the old creative arts building at the fairgrounds. It shows you things to do around Colorado, even in some of the more unknown parts of the state. Scott Stoller, the state fair's general manager said the exhibit is fitting for the theme of the fair which is, "All roads lead to the Colorado State Fair."

"It's the perfect tie-in to have this exhibit here because folks are out exploring the state fair, and here at the state fair they can explore the rest of the state, and then plan weekend trips in the future," said Stoller.

The exhibit also highlights outdoor etiquette, like learning how to take care of the spaces you vist, so that everyone can enjoy Colorado.

