Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival returns for 84th year in Fremont County

CAÑON CITY — The music, food, and fun of the Cañon City Music and Blossom Festival return this week for a 5-day run featuring events for the whole family.

The 84th annual festival begins Wednesday, May 4 with the opening of the Wright's Amusements Giant Carnival at 5:00pm and continues until 11:00pm Sunday, May 8. In between, you'll find plenty of fun for the whole family with national middle school and high school band and orchestra competitions, the carnival, 5k run, food for all, local vendors, live music, and the traditional parade on Main St.

Run Blossom 5k:

This year is also the City of Cañon City's Sesquicentennial Celebration. Organizers for the Run Blossom 5k Fun Run invite participants to partake in the 'Decades' outfit theme by dressing in their favorite decade's clothing. (Leg warmers and headbands anyone?). The 5k is along the Arkansas Riverwalk Trail.

Learn more about registration for the fun run using Race Roster, with pricing at $35 per participant. There's also a virtual option this year.

Music competition events: Features national high school, middle school, and junior high schools in competition and performance opportunities in areas of concert band, jazz band, parade, orchestra, and concert choir.

Music and Blossom Festival Parade:

As with every year, the parade will take place on Canon City's Main Street between 3rd and 14th St. A friendly reminder for anyone who visits the area, be sure to move your car by 9:30am Saturday or it will be towed away to make room for the parade!

The parade gets underway at 1:00pm. The theme is The Adventure Continues!

The event features marching bands and floats. News5 is a proud sponsor of the parade so make sure you come out and say hi to our news team.

While you enjoy the parade, check out local food vendors on Main St, at Veterans Park, and at the rodeo grounds.

Royal Gorge Rodeo:

The oldest rodeo in Colorado - the Royal Gorge Rodeo - is back for Friday and Saturday night, beginning at 7:00pm at the rodeo grounds - 1595 S 9th St, Cañon City.

Events include wild horse racing, bull riding, roping, barrel racing, mutton busting, and royalty pageantry.

Wright's Amusements Carnival:

The carnival begins Wednesday night and runs through Sunday at the corner of Elm Ave and Oak Creek Grade in Cañon City.

Carnival ride tickets can be purchased on-site for individual rides or get a wristband for $35 to enjoy unlimited rides for the night. On Thursday, enjoy Family Night where you can pick up 4 wrist bands for $100.00 to enjoy unlimited rides with a coupon.

__

Daily schedule of events:

Wed May 4:



5:00pm-11:00pm - Wright's Amusements Giant Carnival

Canned Food Night: $10.00 off wristband with a donation of 2 cans of food



Thu May 5:



5:00pm-11:00pm - Wright's Amusements Giant Carnival

Family Night: 4 wristbands for $100.00 unlimited rides with coupon.



Fri May 6:



5:00pm-11:00pm - Wright's Amusements Giant Carnival

7:00pm-11:00pm Royal Gorge Rodeo

Sat May 7:



7:00am-12:00pm - Run Blossom 2022

9:00am-3:00pm - Craft Fair & Kidz Zone at Veterans Park

9:00am-11:00am - Blossoms in the Park - Live Music: Tidal Breeze

2:00pm-6:00pm - Blossoms in the Park - Live Music: Double Barrel Band

5:00pm-11:00pm - Wright's Amusements Giant Carnival

5:00pm-11:00pm - Live Music: Cluster Duck

5:00pm Royal Gorge Rodeo: Mutton Bustin

6:00pm-9:00pm - Blossoms in the Park - Live Music: Backstage People

7:00pm-11:00pm Royal Gorge Rodeo

Sun May 8:



9:00am-11:00am - Blossoms in the Park - Church in the Park with Catalyst Church

9:00am-3:00pm - Craft Fair & Kidz Zone at Veterans Park

11:00am-1:00pm - Blossoms in the Park - Live Music: Applewood

1:00pm-2:00pm - Blossoms in the Park - Live Music: Fable of the Fall

5:00pm-11:00pm - Wright's Amusements Giant Carnival

For more information on the festival and activities visit the Canon City Blossom Festival website.

_____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.