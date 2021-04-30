Beware of motorcycles on the road as the weather warms up

COLORADO SPRINGS — After one of the deadliest years on record for motorcyclists, C-DOT is launching a new campaign to help keep motorcyclists safe. This also comes during the kickoff to Motorcycle Safety Awareness month which is in May.

The campaign highlights the importance of wearing a helmet on a motorcycle, to ensure Colorado doesn't have another record-setting year. Last year, 137 motorcyclists were killed on Colorado roads, which is a 33% increase from 2019.

Meanwhile, at Rocky Mountain Plaza in Colorado Springs, staff there are getting ready for the riding season. As the warmer months approach, more people will be taking their bikes out of the garage and onto the roads. So as a driver of a vehicle, it's important to share the road and avoid distracted driving to make sure everyone stays safe.

"Motorcycles are coming out of hibernation right now. You're going to see a lot more bikes on the road," said Jesse Conrad, the sales manager at Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza. "It's really just kind of keeping your head on a swivel, paying attention for drivers and drivers being aware of motorcyclists."

"We're out trying to ride and have a good time. Automobiles just need to be very aware of motorcycles and pay attention and give some extra room," said Steve Clark, the general manager at Rocky Mountain Cycle Plaza.

Staff also mentioned that around this time of year, sales for motorcycles pick up.

According to C-DOT, motorcycles make up only 3% of registered vehicles in the state, but they account for nearly 22% of fatal accidents in 2020.

As a driver of a vehicle, be sure to check your blind spots, use extra caution at intersections, and follow at a safe distance.