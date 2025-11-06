September's Best and Brightest includes Coronado, Doherty, and Falcon Students

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the sponsor and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

Toyota and KOAA want to help parents, fellow students, faculty, or administrators recognize students in our community who are going above and beyond at school to excel in their education.

Three students a month, from September through May, will be chosen to receive the award. Submit your nomination.

For September, students from Coronado, Doherty, and Falcon High Schools have been selected as September's Best and Brightest award winners. You can learn more about each of the winners and what their nominators had to say about them below. Congrats, Ella, Brady, and Danielle, keep up the hard work!

Ella Lachance - Coronado High School

Lachance Family

Ella Lachance is a senior at Coronado High School who has embraced both academics and leadership throughout her four years. Ella serves as Student Body President and captain of both the Mock Trial and Flag Football teams, where she has helped lead the Coronado Mock Trial program to multiple awards.

A proud member of the National Honor Society, Ella has maintained above a 3.75 GPA while consistently challenging herself with AP and honors courses. With a deep love for Coronado and its community, Ella is grateful for the opportunities she's had and looks forward to finishing out her senior year strong.

Brady Stogner - Doherty High School

Stogner Family

Brady is an outstanding young man who has made significant contributions both in school and throughout the community. Over the past four years, he has demonstrated exceptional character and dedication through his involvement in baseball, where his coaches praise his commitment and leadership qualities.

Brady is very involved in both school and community activities. He also works as an intern for District 11 IT, gaining valuable real-world experience while maintaining his academic responsibilities.

Danielle Suerdieck - Falcon High School

Suerdieck Family

Danielle Suerdieck moved to the Falcon area in 2014 due to her father's military service and has embraced the opportunity to grow up in this great community. The 17-year-old has developed a passion for helping people and a love for history.

Danielle is actively involved in numerous leadership roles, including serving as a member of the District 49 Student Board of Representatives, President of S2S, SFJROTC Top Six, Our Lady of the Pines Catholic Church Youth Group, and the Falcon High School Tennis team.

She plans to attend Pikes Peak State College to pursue an associate's degree, followed by completing her bachelor's degree in education at UCCS or Colorado State University.

These three exceptional students exemplify the qualities Toyota and KOAA seek to celebrate through the Best and Brightest program. Their dedication to academics, leadership, and community service makes them outstanding representatives of Colorado Springs area schools.

