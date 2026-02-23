KOAA News5 Best and Brightest: Three Local Students Honored This February

SOUTHERN COLORADO — Three students from schools across the Pikes Peak region are being recognized this month as KOAA News5 Best and Brightest honorees — and each one brings a unique story of academic achievement, leadership, and community commitment.

Calista Castro — Fountain-Fort Carson High School

Calista Castro has earned the Superintendent Award all four years of her high school career — freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior year. She has also earned the Principal Award at the school's Lettering Ceremony as a freshman, sophomore, junior, and senior, and is a two-year member of the National Honor Society. Castro was named to the Academic All-State First Team and received Honorable Mention for All-League honors in both softball and soccer.

Her leadership on the field matches her record in the classroom. Castro served as captain of the girls softball team during the 2024-25 season and is captain of the girls soccer team for the 2025-26 season.

Castro said her drive comes from a deep connection to sports, music, and a genuine desire to help others.

"Sports have always been a part of my life; I use them as an outlet, a muse, and a relief," Castro said. "Sports have always been there for me, even when I felt like nobody else had."

She said music offers her a different kind of freedom.

"Music just lets me escape to another world; it helps me feel all the unspoken words floating through my head, and I feel free," Castro said. "Music makes me enjoy being me and really think I could be anything without judgment."

When it comes to helping others, Castro said she believes kindness has the power to change the world around her.

"I have always put others before myself, whether that be in sports, the classroom, or even just in the everyday world," Castro said. "It really doesn't matter where you came from; we are all humans with feelings. So when we can just support one another and be there for each other, kindness can go farther than ignorance."

Castro described her leadership style as one built on honesty, accountability, and perseverance.

"I take in everyone's opinions and listen to everyone no matter what," Castro said. "I can admit when I've made mistakes and take accountability. I never give up, no matter how hard I have failed. I will be very transparent with you, even if you don't want to hear it."

For students looking to follow in her footsteps, Castro offered advice rooted in community and self-care.

"Find your people and find things that make you happy," Castro said. "The people you surround yourself with can really make or break how you feel and what happens. All of my friends have pushed me to be better, and I have improved because of them."

She added that leaning on hobbies during stressful times helped her stay focused throughout high school.

"School can get overwhelming, trust me, I've definitely been there," Castro said. "But in those times, I would turn to my hobbies, which were sports, but it would really take me away from the struggle of school. So when I would go back, I felt refreshed and like I could really focus and do anything."

Looking ahead, Castro plans to attend a larger college, preferably on the West Coast, where she hopes to study Exercise Science or Kinesiology. She then plans to apply to chiropractic school, earn her license, and open a practice. She also hopes to coach high school girls soccer.

Esme Echols — Doherty High School

Esme Echols is described as respectful, determined, kind, and curious. She has consistently demonstrated academic excellence, grace, kindness, and commitment to her high school experience and beyond.

Darion Vastine — Falcon High School

Darion Vastine is a senior at Falcon High School carrying a 4.03 weighted GPA while enrolled full-time at Pikes Peak State College through concurrent enrollment.

Vastine is an Eagle Scout who has attended 3 of the 4 national high-adventure bases and contributed to conservation projects across 3 states through the Order of the Arrow. He has been a cadet in JROTC for 4 years and competes in soccer at the varsity level. He is also recognized as a Video Game and Tech Master.

Outside of school, Vastine enjoys hiking, working on home projects, playing video games, and spending time with friends. After high school, he hopes to attend the United States Air Force Academy or study engineering at Colorado School of Mines or Western Colorado University.

