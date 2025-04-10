January's Best and Brightest: Sproul Jr. High's Maison Briceno-Rudy

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the sponsor and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

Toyota and KOAA want to help parents, fellow students, faculty, or administrators recognize students in our community who are going above and beyond at school to excel in their education.

One student a month, from September through May, will be chosen to receive the award. Submit your nomination.

January's Best and Brightest award was given to Sproul Jr. High's Maison Briceno-Rudy.

In a submission letter, Maison's family had the following to say about him. Being a straight-A student, Maison's hard work shows inside and outside the classroom.

Mason hopes to one day graduate with a scholarship alongside college credits once he makes it to high school.

Keep up the great work from the News5 team in all you do, Mason. Congratulations!

