February's Best and Brightest: Pueblo County High's Xavier Smith

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the sponsor and do not reflect the same of KOAA.

Toyota and KOAA want to help parents, fellow students, faculty, or administrators recognize students in our community who are going above and beyond at school to excel in their education.

One student a month, from September through May, will be chosen to receive the award. Submit your nomination.

February's Best and Brightest award was given to Pueblo County High School's Xavier Smith. Smith, a senior this year, is set to graduate in May.

Excelling in his academic career, Smith has achieved a 4.0+ GPA since he was a freshman. A member of the high school's broadcasting program, Smith said it has opened his eyes to what he wants to do with his life over the past four years with the skills he has learned with the help of his teacher, Mr. Jared Pacheco.

Smith says he plans to continue to pursue his academic and professional career next year by making his way to Colorado State University Pueblo.

Keep up the great work from the News5 team in all you do, Xavier. Congratulations!

____