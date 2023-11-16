Best and Brightest: Liberty HS sophomore Madison Revis

Disclaimer: This is sponsored content. All opinions and views are of the sponsor and does not reflect the same of KOAA.

Toyota and KOAA want to help parents, fellow students, faculty, or administrators recognize students in our community who are going above and beyond at school to excel in their education.

One student a month, from September through May, will be chosen to receive the award. Submit your nomination.

In a nomination letter, Madison Revis' mother had the following to say about her talented daughter:

Madison is a hard-working, dedicated, and focused sophomore at Liberty High School. She strives to do her best in all things. Coming out of Timberview Middle School, Madison was recommended for several advanced and honors courses as she entered high school at Liberty. She is currently taking Honors Chemistry, AP European History, Pre-AP English 2, Honors Algebra, and advanced band - Wind Ensemble.

She is also a member of the Marching Band at Liberty, playing the bass drum. Madison competes with the band at various competitions and even traveled to Dallas with Symphonic Band last Spring where they received the 'Outstanding Small High School Brass' award at the Dallas Windband Festival.

Madison is also a Junior ZooKeeper at the Cheyenne Mountain Zoo. She started as a Zoo Crew member at the age of 12 and has been volunteering with the program for the last 3 years, participating in service projects, leadership training, and trips. This summer, she attended a trip to Glacier National Park in Montana with fellow Junior ZooKeepers, learning about conservation, geology, wilderness skills and stream ecology with the Glacier Institute.

She also trains Brazilian Jiu Jitsu 3 days a week, developing strength, character, respect, and dedication.

It's hard to recognize teens and the work they do, but I believe it's important to find ways to do so and encourage our up-and-coming adults as they find their way in the world.

