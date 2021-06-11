Beards, Bonnets & Brews Festival celebrating Colorado Springs 150th anniversary

COLORADO SPRINGS — As southern Colorado continues to rebound, the biggest festival since the pandemic began is happening in Colorado Springs on Saturday June 12.

150 years later after the founding of the city, the Beards, Bonnetts, and Brews Festival is taking place at the Rock Ledge Ranch historic site in Colorado Springs. It'll be a party like it's 1871, but also a way to support local businesses and musicians, who have overcome so many challenges throughout the pandemic.

"July 31, 1871 is the actual founding of Colorado Springs and Manitou Springs when General William Palmer said, 'Hey this is going to be my home.' He put over a million dollars of his own money into the initial infrastructure of Colorado Springs," said Jon Eddy, who will be MC-ing the event. "With this event, we're kind of colliding worlds here."

And what better venue to hold the event at, then the Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site, where you can see history play itself out every day.

"Everything from the black smith shop, to the general store, you can see actual period actors portraying the way that life was here in Colorado Springs in the 1800's," said Eddy.

Event-goers can expect live music from seven local bands, beverage tastings from 30 local breweries and distilleries, and a dozen food trucks, including Mile High BBQ.

"Right now, we have smoking in our pit a little over 250 pounds of meat, brisket and pulled pork," said Jeremy Botello, who started preparing food on Friday for the event.

Botello owns Mile High BBQ, which is a food truck he opened in March. However it was a year later than he anticipated.

"We were supposed to start in March 2020, the day before it seemed like the world shut down," said Botello.

The new business owner now says he's ready for the large crowds the festival will bring in.

"This is going to be one of the biggest festivals, and we're kind of excited because it seems like its the first festival that's happened since the pandemic, and it's open to the public," said Botello. "We get the opportunity to show Colorado Springs our Texas-style BBQ."

Local bands and musicians will be playing from noon to 8pm tomorrow. Admission to the event is free, and the festival will following state guidelines for COVID-19 protocol.

There will be a competition for the title of best beard and best bonnet. There will also be some popular games from the late 1800's, like a vintage baseball game.

