"Art the Hard Way," gallery showcases inmate artwork

CANON CITY — The First Friday artwalk is happening in Canon City today, and one of the exhibits is showcasing artwork made by inmates in the country's most secure prison.

The art show is called, 'Art the Hard Way' and it's on display at the Fremont Center for the Arts in Canon City. There are 300 pieces of artwork to be seen, all created by 35 inmates within the past year.

The artwork was created in the Creative Arts Platform, also known as CAP, a program founded by Justin Reddick in 2016.

"One of our biggest initiatives is just trying to foster identity. We're really just trying to be the face of art facilitating for the federal prison in an effort to show the holistic side and redemptive side as using art as a catalyst to heal," said Reddick. "We meet with the inmates weekly. We have out-of-cell participation, we have in-cell activities, and we've done several murals in the prison and in Canon City."

All of the artwork on display is for sale to the public. 50% of the proceeds goes back to the inmate who created the work. An opening reception for the gallery is taking place from 4:30 to 7:30 on August 6.

The artwork will be on display through August 28.

This story will be updated with more information soon.