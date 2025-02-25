Winners of 25th annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival announced

CRIPPLE CREEK — The 25th annual Cripple Creek Ice Festival wrapped up Sunday. Sculptors competed for two weeks to win cash prizes.

The winner was 'Boo-e Art!' Their detailed work of a chariot complete with two horses and a rider won them a $5,000 prize. They also won last weekend for their 'Love is in the Air' piece!

People in attendance decided on 'Ancient Rome' as the winner. The City of Cripple Creek says even in its 25 year, it's still expecting the event to grow.

"We have new people come to town who haven't been to Cripple Creek before, some have never heard of the Ice Festival, which blows me away," said Tracie Bennitt, Marketing and Events Director for the City of Cripple Creek. "I don't know how you can't hear about it, but we do it every year. They come up, see the donkeys, visit the businesses, explore the vendors, and admire the fabulous sculptures these artists create."

Hopefully you got a chance to see those works of art because it looks like the sun is going to start melting them away soon.

