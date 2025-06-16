Why celebrate Juneteenth? What local events are happening this week

SOUTHERN COLORADO (KOAA) — This Thursday, June 19, across the nation, we remember that 160 years ago, in 1865, that enslaved people in Galveston, Texas finally learned they had been freed.

It took over two full years following the aftermath of the Civil War and Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation before the Union Army arrived in Galveston to enforce the proclamation.

Often coined as Black Americans' true Independence Day, the holiday is a reminder to all Americans of the continued struggle for equality in America, as well as the beginning of the fight of the Civil Rights era when Jim Crow's laws descended to further disenfranchise Black Americans following the fall of the Confederacy.

Locally, there will be plenty of celebrations open to all where you can celebrate what the holiday means and join in the community. You can see what is happening across Southern Colorado below:

Southern Colorado Juneteenth Festival

When: Friday, June 20 - Sunday, June 22

Where: This year's event will take place at The Citadel Mall

What to Expect: One of the largest Juneteenth Celebrations in Colorado, this three-day event will feature live music, educational resources, vendors, and more. The goal? To bring all members of our community together for some family fun and to celebrate a historic milestone in America's history. Learn more here. Traditionally, the festival had been held at America the Beautiful Park. To learn more about why the festival made the switch, watch our coverage below.:

Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast

When: Thursday, June 19, 7:30 a.m. - 9:00 a.m.

Where: The Antlers Hotel

What to Expect: Hosted by the Colorado Springs NAACP branch, the Freedom Fund Juneteenth Prayer Breakfast is a prayer breakfast and fundraiser for The Freedom Fund with the goal of identifying and investing in the most effective ways to combat ongoing slavery across the world. A 2022 United Nations report found that an estimated 50 million people live in modern slavery conditions, with 28 million being subjected to forced labor and 22 million to forced marriages. At the event, The Freedom Fund will discuss the work being done. The event is not free and will run you around $60. Learn more here.

Juneteenth Celebration with the AAHGSCS

When: Thursday, June 19, 12:00 p.m.

Where: The African American Museum of Colorado Springs

What to Expect: Join the African American Historical and Genealogical Society of Colorado Springs for a Freedom March at noon, followed by museum tours from 1:00 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. Vendors and business booths will be on scene following the tours and march. Learn more here.

A Juneteenth Celebration in the Park

When: Thursday, June 19, 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m.

Where: Panorama Park

What to Expect: Put on by veteran-owned business, Longmire Audio Engineering, make your way to the beautiful Panorama Park for a community celebration on Juneteenth. Family friendly and free to the community, you can expect a free breakfast and lunch while supplies last, along with live music and entertainment, local vendors and more. Learn more here.

Juneteenth Concert with the YMCA

When: Thursday, June 19, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Fountain Valley YMCA

What to Expect: Put on in collaboration with the Pikes Peak Diversity Council. Celebrating freedom through song will bring the community together for a performance of the story of Juneteenth through song. Learn more here.

What about Pueblo? Pueblo hosted its community Juneteenth festival over the weekend at Ray Aguilera Park. Watch our coverage of the event below:

